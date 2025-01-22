Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

