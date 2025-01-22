Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.65 and traded as low as $51.00. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 3,456 shares.

Hyundai Motor Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.