IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,867,000 after purchasing an additional 316,048 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $427.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.45. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.86.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

