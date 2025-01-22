Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $5,586,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 364.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 59.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 126,791 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.