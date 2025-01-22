Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.78. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

