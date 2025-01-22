Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Insider Buys C$15,380.75 in Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) insider Inovalis S.A. purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$15,380.75.

Inovalis S.A. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Inovalis S.A. purchased 12,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,120.40.

On Friday, January 3rd, Inovalis S.A. acquired 4,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,987.60.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Inovalis S.A. bought 1,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$900.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Inovalis S.A. acquired 127,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,760.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Inovalis S.A. purchased 8,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$6,800.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Inovalis S.A. acquired 6,500 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$5,220.15.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

TSE:INO.UN opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.02. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

