Insider Buying: Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) Director Purchases C$110,000.00 in Stock

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) Director Blair Schultz purchased 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.
Solstice Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE SGC opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.94. Solstice Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94.
About Solstice Gold
