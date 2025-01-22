Insider Buying: Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) Director Purchases C$110,000.00 in Stock

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) Director Blair Schultz purchased 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SGC opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.94. Solstice Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

