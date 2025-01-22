Insider Selling: CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter George Dasler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$42,500.00.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Up 4.8 %
CVV stock opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark upgraded CanAlaska Uranium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CanAlaska Uranium
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.