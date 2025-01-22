Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $2,350,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,074.35. This represents a 57.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,322,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $2,309,650.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 29,466 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $1,917,057.96.

On Friday, December 20th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 91 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $5,915.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $2,280,950.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $2,334,850.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $2,358,650.00.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

