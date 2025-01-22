Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Director George Salamis Purchases 10,000 Shares

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) Director George Salamis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,850.00.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.32. Integra Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITR. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins raised shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

