Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,132 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Interface worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Interface by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Interface by 33.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Interface by 70.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ TILE opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.39 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Interface from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other news, VP David B. Foshee sold 15,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $398,647.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,995.46. This trade represents a 6.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,842.60. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,237 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

