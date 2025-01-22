iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1587 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.