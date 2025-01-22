iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.07 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.90.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

