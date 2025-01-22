iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 970,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after buying an additional 323,722 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 865,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 812,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 580,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

