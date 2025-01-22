iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Lessened by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.