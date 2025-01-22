iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.92 and traded as low as $37.90. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 384,869 shares traded.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $595.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI France ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 185,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

