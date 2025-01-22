iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Position Trimmed by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,727 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,177.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 776,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,826,000 after purchasing an additional 715,745 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 512,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 263,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,889.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 195,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.64. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

