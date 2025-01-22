iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 756.2% in the 4th quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $229.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.06 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.