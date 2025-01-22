iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

