iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 46.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

