Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.59 and traded as low as $13.24. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 42,894 shares traded.

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

