J. Alberto Arias Sells 47,315 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$56,943.60.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, J. Alberto Arias sold 120,180 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$101,239.63.

On Friday, December 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 7,570 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$6,322.46.

On Friday, December 20th, J. Alberto Arias sold 85,167 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$72,063.55.

On Friday, December 13th, J. Alberto Arias sold 88,952 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$67,753.67.

On Friday, December 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$68,517.61.

On Friday, November 22nd, J. Alberto Arias sold 83,748 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$57,697.35.

On Monday, November 18th, J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total value of C$50,364.36.

On Tuesday, November 12th, J. Alberto Arias sold 18,926 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$14,340.02.

On Wednesday, November 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 5,205 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$4,224.26.

On Friday, October 25th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$43,998.69.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$185.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.76. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$1.05.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of C$96.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1484962 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

