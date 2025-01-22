J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

JBHT opened at $174.43 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. The trade was a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,904. This trade represents a 17.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,277. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,374,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,567,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,944,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 753,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,765,000 after buying an additional 93,213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 641,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

