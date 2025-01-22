Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average of $124.14. Jabil has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $168.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,767.60. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,666 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,334,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Jabil by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Jabil by 11.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,457,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

