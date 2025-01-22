Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 111,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,639,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,543,000 after acquiring an additional 102,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,859,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

