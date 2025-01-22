Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20,130.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 506.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,884,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,862 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,389,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,359 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,840,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,355,000 after buying an additional 1,729,281 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,040,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

