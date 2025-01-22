JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Price

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $17.50 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 823,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $10,656,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9,068.6% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 458,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 453,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

