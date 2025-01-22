JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $12.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.25 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.