JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,648,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $740.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.44 and a fifty-two week high of $264.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

