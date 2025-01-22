JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 10,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $4,698,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 188,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $264.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

