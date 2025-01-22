JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,766,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,946,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

JPM opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $264.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.88. The firm has a market cap of $740.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.