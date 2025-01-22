JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Position Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 432,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,795,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,355,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,638,000 after buying an additional 494,630 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 296,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

