Katherine Lynne Demuth Purchases 12,794 Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Stock

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) Director Katherine Lynne Demuth purchased 12,794 shares of McCoy Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.24 per share, with a total value of C$28,600.99.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

MCB stock opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. McCoy Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.84.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of C$15.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.3003901 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Dividend Announcement

About McCoy Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

Further Reading

