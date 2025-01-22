Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 114,583 Shares

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $9,360,285.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,420,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,459,290.09. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.1 %

Kellanova stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 529.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 41.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 71.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

