Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Scotiabank

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinetik from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kinetik from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kinetik from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Kinetik stock opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.91.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinetik by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kinetik by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Kinetik by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

