KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as low as $13.05. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 157,238 shares traded.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 48.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

