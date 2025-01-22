KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as low as $13.05. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 157,238 shares traded.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KKR Income Opportunities Fund
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.