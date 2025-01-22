KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $780.00 at UBS Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $665.00 to $780.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $795.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.35.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA will post 30.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
