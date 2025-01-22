Kymera Therapeutics’ (KYMR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

KYMR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.19.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $130,635.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,985.50. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.