Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,592. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $1,506,835.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,441 shares in the company, valued at $21,289,260.27. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,145,209. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $244.39 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.15.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

