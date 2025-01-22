Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $161.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 135.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $797,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 162.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 86.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

