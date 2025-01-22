Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,970,000 after purchasing an additional 348,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,184. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LNC opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNC

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.