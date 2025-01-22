Lode Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:SB) Director Wendy Chan Buys 40,000 Shares

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:SB – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Chan acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$10,040.00.

Shares of CVE:SB opened at C$0.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. Lode Gold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Lode Gold Resources

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Fremont Gold project located in the Mariposa County, California; and the Dingman Gold project consists of certain mineral claims that located in the north of Belleville, Ontario.

