Lode Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:SB) Director Wendy Chan Buys 40,000 Shares

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:SB – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Chan acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$10,040.00.
Lode Gold Resources Price Performance
Shares of CVE:SB opened at C$0.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. Lode Gold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
About Lode Gold Resources
