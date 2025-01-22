LVW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,936 Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,663,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,471,000 after acquiring an additional 91,803 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,966,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 717,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 506,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after buying an additional 48,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $43,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,409.64. This trade represents a 2.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrie Curran sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $94,253.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,139 shares in the company, valued at $110,008.15. This represents a 46.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,291 shares of company stock valued at $927,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.