LVW Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.32 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

