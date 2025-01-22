LVW Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in General Electric by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 8,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 56,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $187.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $194.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day moving average of $174.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

