LVW Advisors LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fossil Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOSL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,278 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 598,940 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 289,679 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Fossil Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fossil Group

In other news, CEO Franco Fogliato bought 111,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $152,309.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,309.75. This trade represents a 7.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOSL

Fossil Group Stock Down 0.6 %

FOSL opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.61.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.