LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.