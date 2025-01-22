LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.94.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $424.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

