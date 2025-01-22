LVW Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,572,000 after buying an additional 74,784 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,488,000 after acquiring an additional 280,462 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,664,000 after purchasing an additional 159,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,395 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $198.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,220,675.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

