LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.42, for a total value of $814,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $403,414.48. The trade was a 66.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

INTU stock opened at $609.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $644.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.37. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.